Pork Tenderloins With Sage-Crumb Coating

Recipe from the kitchen of Dorothy Lynch

Recipes to Remember

2 (1/2 lb.) pork tenderloins

Vegetable cooking spray

1 1/2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 c. soft whole wheat bread crumbs

2 tsp. rubbed sage

1 clove garlic, minced

1/8 tsp. pepper

Trim fat from tenderloins; place tenderloins on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, coated with vegetable cooking spray. Brush tenderloins evenly with mustard. Combine bread crumbs and remaining ingredients; rub mixture over tenderloins. Insert meat thermometer into thickest part of one tenderloin if desired.

Bake at 400 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until meat thermometer registers 160 degrees.

•••

Subscribers -- The Times would like to share readers' recipes. Recipes may be mailed to P.O. Box 25, Pea Ridge, AR, 72751; or emailed to prtnews@nwadg.com.

Editorial on 01/29/2020