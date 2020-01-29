Members of the Planning Commission meet monthly for regular Planning Commission meetings. They also have a monthly tech review meeting spending at least an hour, sometimes more, review detailed plans from developers and engineers.

City officials approved paying planners for every meeting, including tech review meetings, they attend. They will be paid $175 per meeting attended. If a special meeting is called, they are paid and the developer requesting the special meeting, is billed for the meeting.

"A whole lot of heavy lifting is done before and after that," Dr. Karen Sherman, planner, said. "There's a lot of preparation for that."

Sherman and planner Al Fowler were present at the Tuesday, Jan. 21, City Council meeting at which the subject was presented.

Sherman and Fowler said the tech review meetings are held on Thursday afternoons and many times not all of the planners can attend because of their work schedules.

"I commend you guys for doing that," City Council member Cody Keene said.

"The rest of the commissioners appreciate that as well," Sherman said, thanking city officials. "I'm pretty sure none of them do it for the money."

In other business, council members reappointed Fowler and Michael Wilhelm to the Planning Commission.

