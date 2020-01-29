Sign in
Pea Ridge Police Dept. January 29, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 2

3:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on John Montgomery Circle for a criminal mischief report. Later the same day, another resident of John W. Montgomery reported a residential burglary in progress with someone attempting to enter the house. At 7:02 that same evening, police were again dispatched to the area for a suspicious subject. As a result of the investigation, police arrested a 17-year-old male subject who was referred to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Thursday, Jan. 16

3:40 p.m. A resident of North Davis Street reported theft of a vehicle title.

Monday, Jan. 20

7:55 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Jesus Rosalio Cuellar-Chavira, 21, Springdale, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding and no proof of insurance.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

10:05 a.m. Police served a Siloam Springs warrant on Lindsey Nicole Carson, 23, no address given.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

11 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Walmart Neighborhood Market for found property. An employee gave a purse to police that was in the safe after being found in the store. The owner of the purse claimed it on Jan. 23.

Friday, Jan. 24

1:58 p.m. A resident of Klauss Lane reported fraud involving a telephone call offering to lower the interest rate on a bank card. The bank notified the complainant that the call was a scam.

6:52 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Summer Deann Dunn, 23, Washburn, Mo., on a warrant from Rogers. She was transported to meet Rogers Police, and given a citation in connection with driving on a suspended license.

Saturday, Jan. 25

5:33 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Isaiah C. Riley, 22, Bentonville, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Jan. 26

10:50 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police cited Cali L. Hambrick, 21, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

General News on 01/29/2020

Pea Ridge Police Dept.

