Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept. January 29, 2020

Sunday, Jan. 19

1:50 a.m. Carbon-monoxide alarm, South Harvey Wakefield Avenue

7:26 a.m. Medical, Dylan Drive

Tuesday, Jan. 21

12:30 a.m. Public service, smoke detector going off, needs help getting it down, Charles Street

Wednesday, Jan. 22

4:51 a.m. Public service, possible water line busted in area, Hayes and Lyons streets

2:45 p.m. Medical, East Harris Street

10:30 p.m. Medical, Wood Street

Thursday, Jan. 23

5:36 a.m. Vehicle fire threatening structure, Tommy Hawk Road, Bentonville

9:16 a.m. Medical, Lee Town Road

1:36 p.m. Medical, fall, Ellis Lane

Friday, Jan. 24

11:48 a.m. Medical, Wilkerson Road, Garfield

11:51 p.m. Structure fire, Eddie Bone Road

General News on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Dept.

