Sunday, Jan. 19
1:50 a.m. Carbon-monoxide alarm, South Harvey Wakefield Avenue
7:26 a.m. Medical, Dylan Drive
Tuesday, Jan. 21
12:30 a.m. Public service, smoke detector going off, needs help getting it down, Charles Street
Wednesday, Jan. 22
4:51 a.m. Public service, possible water line busted in area, Hayes and Lyons streets
2:45 p.m. Medical, East Harris Street
10:30 p.m. Medical, Wood Street
Thursday, Jan. 23
5:36 a.m. Vehicle fire threatening structure, Tommy Hawk Road, Bentonville
9:16 a.m. Medical, Lee Town Road
1:36 p.m. Medical, fall, Ellis Lane
Friday, Jan. 24
11:48 a.m. Medical, Wilkerson Road, Garfield
11:51 p.m. Structure fire, Eddie Bone RoadGeneral News on 01/29/2020
