Head-on collision stalls traffic on U.S. Hwy. 62 by Annette Beard | January 29, 2020 at 4:18 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Avoca Fire Department Capt. Butch Stout talks with Arkansas State Police Cpl. Jaran McCormick at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 62 Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

GARFIELD -- Traffic was stalled for more than an hour as emergency personnel worked the scene of a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 62 at the intersection with Arkansas Highway 72.

Emergency crews from both Avoca and Northeast Benton County Fire-EMS Departments were dispatched to the scene about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27.

Benton County Sheriff's deputy Bobby Simmons assisted until the arrival of State Police Cpl. Jaran McCormick.

The driver, unidentified by press time, of a 1985 Ford Crown Victoria, was taken by ambulance to the hospital. The driver of a Tyson semi-truck, Paul Abes, 68, of Fayetteville, said he was eastbound when the sedan came towards him in his lane and he could not avoid the collision.

A witness, Jamie Whisenhunt of Seligman, Mo., said the Ford "passed me going west in the center lane at a high rate of speed. When I looked back in my mirror, she swerved and when she did, she hit the semi head on."

Gasoline from the semi-truck's tanks had to be pumped out before the vehicle could be moved out of the roadway.

