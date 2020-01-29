Sign in
Council committee to consider tax by Annette Beard | January 29, 2020 at 4:15 p.m.

Seeking additional revenue to fund city departments, City Council members will meet in a Committee of the Whole meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in City Hall.

"We need to set a Committee of the Whole to talk about sales tax and capital improvements," Mayor Jackie Crabtree told city officials at the end of the Tuesday, Jan. 21, Council meeting. "There are several possibilities -- several streets, sidewalks -- I want to be talking to you about."

City Council Committee of the Whole

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6

City Hall

Open to the public

Council member Cody Keene said that as the committee meetings are not paid, he would not be able to take off work and requested the meeting be held after 5 p.m.

"I will have Kevin Faught from Stephens there," Crabtree said. "Everyone saw the need tonight for funds. Our population estimate is over 6,000."

"We will also start the discussion on fire dues and see where we need to go with that," Crabtree said.

