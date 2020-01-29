UAFS
The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.
Pea Ridge: William Feemster; Allie Van Houden; *Allison Whatley; *Sara WhatleyCommunity on 01/29/2020
Print Headline: College news
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.