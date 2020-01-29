Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
College news January 29, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

UAFS

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith has released the Dean's List for the fall 2019 semester. Students with a 4.0 (straight-A) grade point average are marked with an asterisk.

Pea Ridge: William Feemster; Allie Van Houden; *Allison Whatley; *Sara Whatley

Community on 01/29/2020

Print Headline: College news

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT