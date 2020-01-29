BV Civil War Roundtable

The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will hold its next monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at the Bella Vista Historical Society Museum. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way (Highway 71) next to the American Legion. The guest speaker is Greg Mayfield, who will bring a local flavor to the round table. Greg's great-great-grandfather bought the Lee home and store at Leetown and owned 330 acres in Leetown. Leetown was on the southern edge of the Battle of Pea Ridge. Greg has his great-great-grandfather's personal and business ledgers on which he draws information for his talk. Included is a claim against the federal government which he pursued for 30 years, taking it to Congress twice. The round table is open to the public. For more information or to receive the monthly newsletter, email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Blvd. The featured speaker will be Megan Smith with Horses for Healing. Laurie Grosse will be the guest speaker presenting "Home on the Range." This brunch is held the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries and the public is invited. For breakfast reservations or information, call Glenda at 479-876-5422 or email djlong45@cox.net.

BV Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Water, tea and pastries will be served at 9:30 a.m. followed at 10 a.m. with the meeting. Steve Dunlap, from the Arkansas Fish and Game Commission, will speak about the birds and snakes of Arkansas. Garden Club member and Master Gardener, Toni LiCausi, will speak about lawn care. Visitors are welcome to attend.

The Arkansas Flower and Garden Show will be held from Friday, Feb. 28 to Sunday, Mar. 1, at the State Fairgrounds in Little Rock. For additional information, call Judy Jeffrey at 515-371-0701.

Bentonville/Bella Vista Club of Altrusa

The Bentonville/Bella Vista Club of Altrusa International, is hosting a "Games Day" beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane in Bella Vista. The party offers an opportunity for participants to purchase a table to play games of their choice, such as bridge, MahJongg or canasta. Guests will be treated to lunch provided by local Altrusans. All proceeds will go to programs benefiting children's literacy. The entry fee, due in advance of the event, is $48 per 4-person table. This event welcomes men and women. Please contact Peggy Rosenthal at prosenthal@dreamvacations.com to reserve space.

Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting and making new friends. Refreshments and "show and tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for more information.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks, this club meets to discuss a book that examines great issues. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two are read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For more information, call 479-268-5391.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreen's). Singing in harmony, a Capella is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood-burning is welcome.

Bella Vista Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-5090 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Fly Tyers Club

The Fly Tyers Club conducts weekly meetings, beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout Northwest Arkansas.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Community on 01/29/2020