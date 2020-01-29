City officials may now make purchases up to $20,000 without advertising for bids.

At the Jan. 21 City Council meeting, three of four City Council members voted in favor of Ordinance 652 raising the procurement policy from $10,000 to $20,000. The ordinance had been voted on at the December meeting with three council members present and two voting in favor of it.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree declared the ordinance passed.

Upon research, city attorney Shane Perry advised the ordinance had not passed as a majority of elected (not present) council members must approve the ordinance.

"I was mistaken when I said it passed," Crabtree said Tuesday, Jan. 21. "We need to bring it up again. I'll entertain a motion."

Council member Ray Easley made the motion.

Council member Cody Keene said his position was the same as it was before, he was opposed to the increase.

"I've had input from a few citizens," Easley said. "I wanted to talk about it a little bit.

"We've outgrown that $10,000 limit several years ago," Crabtree said.

Council members Matt Ahart, Easley and Steve Guthrie voted in favor of the ordinance. Keene voted against it. The ordinance was approved.

