Tuesday, Jan. 21

2:39 p.m. Nathaniel Allen Fletcher, 24, Garfield, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear from Carroll County

Wednesday, Jan. 22

9:20 a.m. Stephanie Felicia Sears, 38, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County; two counts possession of a controlled substance and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia from Pea Ridge; four counts possession of a controlled substance and two counts possession of drug paraphernalia from Benton County

Thursday, Jan. 23

12:28 a.m. Porsha Paul, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony second-degree domestic battering

Saturday, Jan. 25

2:45 a.m. Derrick Ryan Russell, 24, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

4:28 a.m. Joshua Colton Bunting, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member; and revoke of suspended sentence or probation, in-state

Monday, Jan. 27

10:45 a.m. David Ray Buck, 60, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, violations of conditions of release, Benton County

12:21 p.m. Justin Stephen Ferris, 31, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear

Tuesday, Jan. 28

12:36 a.m. Zackery Brandon Williams, 30, Seligman, Mo., by BCSO, contempt from Bentonville; contempt from Pea Ridge; failure to appear from Benton County; contempt from Benton County; failure to appear from Rogers

