BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista woman was killed Thursday morning in a two-car crash west of U.S. 71B.
Jeanine Johnson, 61, was driving east on Arkansas 549 in a 2012 Mazda and Travis Wade Justin Jones of Pea Ridge was in a 2001 Dodge pickup driving west, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.
Jones' vehicle crossed the center line and hit the left front of the Mazda, according to the report.
Johnson died as a result of the crash.
Johnson worked for Rogers as an administrative assistant in the Community Development Department.
Jones, 40, was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville. His condition was unknown.
