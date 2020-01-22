BENTONVILLE -- A Bella Vista woman was killed Thursday morning in a two-car crash west of U.S. 71B.

Jeanine Johnson, 61, was driving east on Arkansas 549 in a 2012 Mazda and Travis Wade Justin Jones of Pea Ridge was in a 2001 Dodge pickup driving west, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

Jones' vehicle crossed the center line and hit the left front of the Mazda, according to the report.

Johnson died as a result of the crash.

Johnson worked for Rogers as an administrative assistant in the Community Development Department.

Jones, 40, was taken to Northwest Medical Center-Bentonville. His condition was unknown.

General News on 01/22/2020