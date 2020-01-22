Parent nights for the 2020-2021 School year will be an opportunity to learn about the changes coming up in the next school year with the opening of the new high school and the reconfiguration of other buildings within the district. Please join us on one of the following dates.

Save the Dates

Date^Time^Event^Location

Jan. 21^6-7:30 p.m.^Parent night for rising 3rd- through 4th-graders^Intermediate School

Jan. 23^6-7:30 p.m.^Parent night for rising 10th- through 12th-graders^High School

Jan. 28^6-7:30 p.m.^Parent night for rising 7th- through 9th-graders^High School

Jan. 30^6-7:30 p.m.^Parent night for rising K through 2nd-graders^Primary School

Feb. 6^6-7:30 p.m.^Parent night for rising 5th- through 6th-graders^Middle School

General News on 01/22/2020