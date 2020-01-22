More

Recipe from the kitchen of Bonnie Mizener

Country Classics

2 lb. hamburger

1 (16 oz.) can creamed corn

1 (16 oz.) can tomatoes

1 (16 oz.) can green beans

1 (8 oz.) pkg. egg noodles

Swiss Cheese

Brown hamburger and drain. Add corn, tomatoes and green beans.

Cook noodles until done. Drain and add to hamburger.

Stir well and put in a greased baking dish. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees. When a half hour is left, take out and top with the cheese then finish baking.

•••

Editorial on 01/22/2020