Recipe from the kitchen of Bonnie Mizener
Country Classics
2 lb. hamburger
1 (16 oz.) can creamed corn
1 (16 oz.) can tomatoes
1 (16 oz.) can green beans
1 (8 oz.) pkg. egg noodles
Swiss Cheese
Brown hamburger and drain. Add corn, tomatoes and green beans.
Cook noodles until done. Drain and add to hamburger.
Stir well and put in a greased baking dish. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees. When a half hour is left, take out and top with the cheese then finish baking.
