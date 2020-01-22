Sign in
Pea Ridge Schools menus January 22, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 27

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices

Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20

Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, Jan. 28

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken fajitas w/ pepper and onions, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or bean or beef burrito

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or pork cutlet

Thursday, Jan. 30

Breakfast: Waffles w/ syrup, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chili w/ beans, cheese stick & crackers, broccoli salad, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, Jan. 31

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 01/22/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools menus

