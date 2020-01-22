Monday, Jan. 27
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.75
Lunch: Taco soup, toasted cheese sandwich, garden salad, frozen juice cup or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken fajitas w/ pepper and onions, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or bean or beef burrito
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or pork cutlet
Thursday, Jan. 30
Breakfast: Waffles w/ syrup, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chili w/ beans, cheese stick & crackers, broccoli salad, wacky cake, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, Jan. 31
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Pepperoni pizza, garden salad, baby carrots w/ ranch, fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or baked potato
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools menus