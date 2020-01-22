Monday, Jan. 13
10:20 a.m. Medical, East Orchard Street, Avoca
Tuesday, Jan. 14
4:54 a.m. Medical, Elizabeth Drive, Avoca
12:38 p.m. Medical, Sugar Creek Road, NEBCO
3:15 p.m. Medical, Sheppard Road, Avoca
Wednesday, Jan. 15
8:03 a.m. Medical, Ark. Hwy. 127, NEBCO
Thursday, Jan. 16
2:31 p.m. Medical, Gann Ridge Road, NEBCO
Friday, Jan. 17
10:24 a.m. Medical, Walnut Hill Road, Avoca
3:21 p.m. Medical, Elizabeth Drive, Avoca
