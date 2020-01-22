The Blackhawks kept up their winning ways against Springdale's Shiloh, with the boys and girls emerging with victories in the road battle Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The girls took a 44-40 win with the boys romping over their rivals 56-32 in a game that wasn't as close as the final score.

It was the girls' fifth straight conquest of Shiloh though it was much closer than their 30-point beat down of their league foe earlier in the season.

For the boys, they extended their dominance over the private school boys to a span of eight years, having last lost to Shiloh during the 2011-2012 season. Current head coach Trent Loyd has never lost to the school in his career at Pea Ridge.

The Blackhawks had to play a fresh team after playing another long road game the night before in Prairie Grove. Stormy weather postponed the Prairie Grove game from the previous week.

Pea Ridge will have a light game schedule this week with the only game set for this Friday at Berryville. With a nine-team conference, each play night has to leave a team out so the Hawks sat out Tuesday night with the rest of the league in action.

Game summaries

Girls

Pea Ridge^44

Shiloh^40

The girls' game looked like it might be like the blowout win the locals laid on Shiloh in the Green Forest Tournament to start the season. Senior Allisa Short had a hot hand early on, pouring through 9 points via three throws and three field goals to spark a 15-6 run-out in the first period. Junior Blakelee Winn and sophomore Lauren Wright popped in a 3-pointer each to put the pressure on the hosts.

The second quarter saw the Hawks increase their defensive pressure, limiting Shiloh to just two field goals. Meanwhile junior Aidan Dayberry pumped in a trey with Winn adding her second one along with a pair of free tosses. Wright added a shot from the field as Pea Ridge outscored Shiloh 10-5 to take a 25-11 lead at the break.

Shiloh made a mild comeback in the third quarter, outscoring the tiring Hawks 13-11 to shave a little off the 14-point halftime deficit. Juniors Ravin Cawthon and Dayberry ripped treys to blunt the Shiloh rally with Winn adding a pair of buckets and Short canning a free toss. The Hawks still had a double digit lead heading in the fourth, holding a 36-24 edge.

Shiloh took to fouling in the last period to somehow catch the Hawks and the strategy came close to working as they outscored Pea Ridge 16-8 to get close at the end, but too little too late. Short scored the only field goal in the quarter, with Short also ripping three free throws. Winn tossed in two more free throws with junior Josey Goldberg adding the final one.

The Hawks' lone senior Short led the scoring with 15 with Winn close behind by throwing in 14 markers. Dayberry had 6 points, Wright 5, Cawthon 3 and Goldberg 1.

Boys

Pea Ridge^56

Shiloh^32

The Hawks jumped out early ahead of Shiloh in the first quarter and then outscored them in every period to post the one-sided victory in Springdale.

Pea Ridge used two shooters to knock a trio of 3-pointers to spark the early run-out. Seniors Hunter Rains and Noah Peterson hit from behind the arc with Peterson coming up twice from long distance. Junior Greydon Edwards added a field goal with senior Wes Wales closing out the scoring with a pair of free throws as the Hawks forged ahead 13-5.

Shiloh picked up the pace in the second quarter, but so did the Blackhawks as they outscored their hosts 18-13 to take a 31-18 lead into the locker room at intermission. Six different Hawks figured in the scoring with Wales and Peterson both scoring twice from the field. Senior Mazon Harris and Edwards rang up regular field goals with Rains and senior Brandon Whatley nailing 3-pointers to keep Shiloh at bay.

Both teams cooled off a bit in the third but the Hawks still managed to boost the lead by 5 more points to head into the last period with a 43-25 bulge. Wales tallied a trey and shot under the goal with Peterson hitting another 3-pointer. Edwards and Whatley scored in close to add to the cause.

Just as in the girls' game, Shiloh went to a fouling strategy to make a comeback but the Hawks were accurate enough from the line to derail that strategy. Rains and junior David Andrus shot in a trey each with Peterson scoring the Hawks' other field goal. Sophomore Logan Stewart converted three free throws with Edwards and Whatley adding solo shots from the charity stripe.

Peterson led the scoring with 15 points with Wales having 11, Rains 9, Edwards 7, Stewart 3, Andrus 3 and Harris 2.

Sports on 01/22/2020