At the request of developer Kevin Felgenhauer, Pea Ride Planning Commission members met in a specially called meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14, to consider off-site road improvements on West Harris Street as part of the Fox Spur Subdivision.

"The off-site drainage easements are signed and ready to go," building official Tony Townsend told planners and city officials.

Felgenhauer told planners an adjacent landowner has offered additional easement if it's needed. He said house sizes will range from 1,700 to 2,200 square feet and the designs he plans to give to Townsend will show roof pitches, brick and all needed information.

"The lot sizes were increased to 9,000 square feet and there are some that are 10,000, 11,000 and 12,000," Felgenhauer said, adding that he plans to fence off an old cemetery on the site. "The people who are purchasing this have agreed to do that."

City Water/Wastewater Department superintendent Ken Hayes said Felgenhauer had gone "above and beyond" what was required of him. "We certainly appreciate that."

Felgenhauer said that in cooperation with the city, he plans to upgrade West Harris Street.

"The city will be responsible for curbs. We don't make any money on it. We will do all the excavating... it helps everybody, that's what we've done for Hazelton," he said, referring to another development on which he is working.

Planner Chris Johnson made the motion to approve the preliminary plat and off-site road improvement contingent on receiving the covenants.

Felgenhauer said he is still waiting for approval from the state Health Department. Hayes said that construction is so busy in northwest Arkansas that the Health Department is behind and may take as much as 10 weeks to receive approval.

When a developer requests a special meeting, the developer pays for the meeting. Planners receive $175 per meeting attended.

General News on 01/22/2020