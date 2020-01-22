Pea Ridge DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) is hosting a Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 29.

There will be a silent auction during this event with many items on which to bid. All of the proceeds will go to the DECA team for upcoming travel.

Sponsors are seeking items for the silent auction including cash donations, gift certificates and donated items or baskets for the event. Volunteers are also needed for judging and entering the contest.

The Chili Cook-off is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and costs $5 for all you can eat, including drinks. Children 10 and under eat free. It will be held in the cafeteria at Pea Ridge High School.

To enter the cook-off, there is a $50 entry fee.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be chosen by the panel of judges who will randomly taste each chili.

For information, contact Dia Dixon by phone at 479-640-5288 or by email at thedixonfour@gmail.com.

