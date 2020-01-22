Sign in
College news January 22, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Arkansas Tech fall 2019 Dean's List

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2019 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.

A total of 1,971 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2019. Included in the fall 2019 Dean's List are 831 students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 3.6% increase over fall 2018.

The members of the fall 2019 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List from Pea Ridge are:

• Kaitlyn Mychelle Box (4.0),

• Christian Gage Cawthon,

• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0),

• Anika Marie Holliday,

• Kallie Rena Koon,

• Ashtyn J. Mondy (4.0),

• Krysta Renae Nash (4.0),

• Ryan Sheppard,

• Alyssa MaKayla Wassman (4.0),

• Wyatt Eugene Weber,

• Kiley Leeann West (4.0),

• Cole Allen Wright (4.0), and

• Denver Travis Yates.

General News on 01/22/2020

Print Headline: College news

