Arkansas Tech fall 2019 Dean's List
RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean's List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2019 semester.
A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean's List.
A total of 1,971 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2019. Included in the fall 2019 Dean's List are 831 students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 3.6% increase over fall 2018.
The members of the fall 2019 Arkansas Tech University Dean's List from Pea Ridge are:
• Kaitlyn Mychelle Box (4.0),
• Christian Gage Cawthon,
• Megan Joy Crawford (4.0),
• Anika Marie Holliday,
• Kallie Rena Koon,
• Ashtyn J. Mondy (4.0),
• Krysta Renae Nash (4.0),
• Ryan Sheppard,
• Alyssa MaKayla Wassman (4.0),
• Wyatt Eugene Weber,
• Kiley Leeann West (4.0),
• Cole Allen Wright (4.0), and
• Denver Travis Yates.General News on 01/22/2020
Print Headline: College news