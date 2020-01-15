Planning Commission members and city department heads met Thursday, Jan. 9, for a tech review with developers to review proposed plans for two subdivisions -- Walnut Hill Subdivision and Fox Spur Subdivision.

Walnut Hill, engineered by Crafton & Tull is north of town, west of Arkansas Highway 94, south of Andy Buck Road and north of Givens Subdivision, will have about 350 lots.

Taylor Lindley told planners he wanted to present the improvement "in chunks ... smaller 50 to 60 lots."

City attorney Shane Perry said that the city's regulations do allow for that, although it has not been done before.

"It's just a little bit different. I didn't want anyone to be confused by it," Perry told planners.

Planning Commission member Dr. Karen Sherman asked about the 10-acre area specified as a "neighborhood green" and asked whether it was going to actually be a park or just "unusable green space."

She said she would like to seek another park more accessible to residents on the other side of the subdivision, too.

"It's currently detention," Lindley told city officials when asked whether it was a detention or retention pond.

Planner Chris Johnson asked whether there would be swings or other playground equipment.

Developers said they had not yet determined what they would do with it. They said there are 350 lots in the subdivision.

Perry said that in his research about parks, people in urban areas don't want to walk more than about three to four blocks to reach a park.

Police Chief Lynn Hahn said that laws prohibit level 3 and level 4 sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of a designated park.

City Street superintendent Nathan See asked about a planned street "dead ending" at unimproved adjacent land.

"Connectivity to land to be developed to the west," Lindley said.

Developers told planners the developer plans to construct from seven to 10 houses for pre-sell. He said house sizes will range from 1,350- to 2,400-square feet.

Questions were raised about off-site drainage and an easement for that drainage.

Lindley said he shouldn't have to have a drainage easement for off site as he is not changing the drainage and the drainage won't affect the neighboring property.

"You have to have a drainage for off site?" Lindley queried. "How do you get that? It doesn't affect his property. It won't change the peak flow."

See said the velocity with 400 lots will change.

"I've never seen anyone require someone to get an easement off site," Lindley said.

Developer Kevin Felgenhauer told Lindley, "I've fought it on the last three or four (developments)."

See also told Lindley he would have to notify the Arkansas Department of Transportation as the natural flow releases into the ditch on ARDOT rights of way along the highway.

"You're putting more water in their ditch," See told Lindley.

Lindley also told planners the lift station he is installing will be sized for Givens subdivision as well as Walnut Hill.

Planner Chris Johnson said, "That's awesome. We appreciate that."

City officials expressed approval of the plans for upgrading West Harris Street by developer Kevin Felgenhauer, who requested a special meeting so he could continue his work on Fox Spur subdivision. Planners set a meeting for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.

General News on 01/15/2020