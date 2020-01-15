Rick Neal tendered his letter of resignation to the School Board Monday, Jan. 13.

At the helm of the high school for six years and then the district for five years, Neal initiated many changes for the district which now serves 2,240 students. When he became superintendent, there were 1,858 students.

"I'm saddened because I don't think there's any question the district is better off as it is now than it was when he took office," Jeff Neil, School Board president, said. "This district has come a long way while under the leadership of Rick Neal. Since becoming superintendent in 2012, Rick has built on the foundation put in place by the previous superintendents to continue to propel our district forward in a positive way.

"The Pea Ridge School District has the best team of teachers, coaches, administrators, office staff, bus drivers, maintenance staff and nutrition personnel in the state and Rick Neal's leadership is a big part of that. His vision has resulted in the first conversion charter in the state with PRMBA, the first school in the state to start a Bright Futures chapter for the community, the joint School and City administrative offices, the current track and football stadium, and of course the current construction of the new high school," Neil continued.

"He has a heart for the students of this district and it shows in everything he does. Rick is leaving this district better than it was when he took over," president Neil said.

"I'm looking for the next chapter in my life," Neal said. Neal was one of two final applicants for the director of the Northwest Arkansas Educational Cooperative, a position for which Bryan Law, Farmington superintendent, was hired. "Unfortunately, that didn't work out but I have other options available."

Neal, who's been in education for 36 years, said he hopes he's leaving with "grace and positivity."

Neal came to Pea Ridge for the 2006-2007 school year to serve as principal for the high school. He had previously served at Cabot.

He and his wife, Sheila, have been married 35 years and have two grown sons, Heath (and his wife, Megan) and Cody (and his wife, Lauren) and two grandchildren, Hazel and Cole.

"I plan to stay in the community," he said. "I'm excited about still remaining a part of the community and helping this community move forward."

Neal's resignation is effective June 30.

"I take a lot of pride in being able to market our district, to network with other leaders of schools across the country -- to find out other opportunities to find better ways to serve kids and not limit myself to inside the district or the region," he said, when asked about his philosophy for piloting the district. "I think we've done that."

"We've taken a model -- a small school district model and mentality and reached out across the region and state and been very creative with working and with partnerships. That's what's been different in what I've done," he said, explaining how he helped facilitate growth while maintaining the roots of community. "We're very much a community school. We welcome community with open arms.

"We are a community school," he said.

"That's what makes us unique. That's our DNA. That's what makes us different from Rogers and Bentonville," he said.

