Recipes January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Corn Flake Chewies

Recipe from the kitchen of Elva Wells

Country Classics

1 c. sugar

1 c. light corn syrup

1 c. peanut butter

1 1/2 qt. corn flakes

1 tsp. vanilla

Bring sugar and corn syrup to a hard boil. Boil for 30 seconds and remove from stove, add remaining ingredients.

Stir together until well mixed. Drop by spoonfuls onto wax paper and let cool. Ready to serve or store.

