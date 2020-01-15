Corn Flake Chewies
Recipe from the kitchen of Elva Wells
Country Classics
1 c. sugar
1 c. light corn syrup
1 c. peanut butter
1 1/2 qt. corn flakes
1 tsp. vanilla
Bring sugar and corn syrup to a hard boil. Boil for 30 seconds and remove from stove, add remaining ingredients.
Stir together until well mixed. Drop by spoonfuls onto wax paper and let cool. Ready to serve or store.
