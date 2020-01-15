"The big picture stuff is done here," said Dave Kennedy, C.R. Crawford senior project manager for the new high school.

Kennedy, Teddy Mitchell, construction superintendent, and C.R. Crawford officials Phil Jones and Scott Stokenberry, presented a video to the School Board Monday outlining the progress of construction on the school.

"Things have already changed since that video was taken," Kennedy said. "It's moving at a good pace. Good things are happening. First of all, being safety -- there have been zero safety instances, which is really impressive with the numerous trades. We have up to 95 to 96 people on site. That's an outstanding accomplishment."

Kennedy said the erection of structural steel and the installation of metal roof panels have been completed. He said the footings have been excavated, dug and poured for area three which will house the gym. Two-thirds of the gym floor have been poured, "so we can move forward."

Aluminum window frames and glass are being installed in area one which will house classrooms.

"The skeleton is pretty much done," Kennedy said.

Mitchell said enclosing the building for area one is imminent and should probably be closed within three weeks.

"Work's been fabulous on the last 10 days," school superintendent Rick Neal said, adding that he meets with the construction officials weekly for updates. "We are still moving forward and preparing to enter the building in the summer."

Board member Ryan Heckman asked when the "dry end date for area one" is. Mitchell told him the first of February.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the resignations of Gail Langston, payroll, and Mindy Fair, human resources;

• Hired Brian Williams, sixth-grade math; and

• approved an out-of-state trip to the Missouri Welding Institute for high school plastic and metal fabrication class.

