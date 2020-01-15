TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Avoca firefighter Kevin Holland squints as he takes a break from the smoke and flames from fighting a fire on Douglas Lane Tuesday, Jan. 7.

LITTLE FLOCK -- Firefighters rescued a man from the second story deck of a burning home Tuesday, Jan. 7, after he ran back inside, officials said.

"I told him to stay outside," Jared Powell, director of Pea Ridge ambulance, said. The man was taken to a hospital. His condition and name were not released.

Firefighters from four agencies were dispatched at 12:30 p.m. to 12823 Douglas Lane in Benton County north of Little Flock in the Red Oak Hills area.

Pea Ridge Fire Chief Jack Wassman and Powell were two of the first firefighters on the scene.

"It was heavily involved," Wassman said.

The man initially was near a burn barrel and a box trailer in front of the house, Powell said. He was told to get away from the flames.

"He was saying he was going back in for some of his belongings," Powell said.

Firefighters helped him escape by ladder from the back, second-story deck of the 1,200-square-foot home.

Little Flock Fire Chief Moose Dunavan said four agencies and numerous firefighters from Little Flock, Pea Ridge, Avoca and Rogers worked the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for more than two hours.

General News on 01/15/2020