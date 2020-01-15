ENTERPRISE-LEADER photograph by Mark Humphrey Lady Blackhawk junior Ravin Cawthon hit a 3-pointer to give the Pea Ridge girls an early 6-2 lead during a 48-26 win at Tiger Arena in a rescheduled game played Monday, Jan. 13.

Heath Neal's Lady Blackhawks were prevented from visiting Prairie Grove Friday night due to storms in the area, but the Hawks subsequently brought a storm to the Washington County school as they buffeted the host Tigers, winning the girls game 48-26 then taking the boys contest 56-39.

The girls raised their record to 14-3.

Lady Blackhawks^48

Lady Tigers^26

The Lady Blackhawks came storming ouf of the gate, outscoring the Tigers 13-4 to grab a lead they would never relinquish. A trio of Hawks ripped shots from behind the arc with senior Allisa Short, sophomore Lauren Wright and junior Ravin Cawthon hitting from downtown. Junior Aidan Dayberry shot from the field with junior Blakelee Winn stroking two of two free throws to aid in the scoring.

It was raining threes in the second quarter as Dayberry, Wright, Cawthon and junior Josey Goldberg were accurate deep. Dayberry added another goal, leading to a Blackhawk run out to a 27-11 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, the Lady Hawks put the game on ice as they outscored their hosts 11-6 to go into the fourth quarter with a daunting 38-17 lead. With Dayberry connecting on another trey, Winn broke loose for three buckets from the field, also canning two of two free throws.

The Tigers picked up their scoring a little in the last period, hitting a game high 9 points, but the Hawks, though substituting liberally, rammed through 10 points to set the final 20-point plus margin of victory. Winn hit two more free shots, giving her a six for six game performance from the line.

Junior Jordyn Allison came off the bench to knock down a trey, and also score another one in close. Junior Hayley West rounded out the scoring with the Hawks' 10th 3-pointer of the game.

The Hawks were scheduled to be on the road again Tuesday night at Shiloh in Springdale. Game accounts will be in next weeks TIMES.

Winn led the scoring with 12 points followed by Dayberry 10, Wright 6, Cawthon 6, Allison 5, West 3 and Short 3.

Sports on 01/15/2020