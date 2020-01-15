The preliminary plat for Fox Spur Subdivision by K-Vest Inc. was reviewed by the Pea Ridge Planning Commission members at the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. The subdivision, east of South Curtis Avenue, north of East Harris and south of Hall Drive, was previously named Rolling Meadows. The developer is Kevin Felgenhauer.

Commissioners had questions about improvements to West Harris Road which borders the southern boundary of the subdivision and did not approve the preliminary plat Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The developer provided information requested Wednesday, Jan. 8, and it was discussed again at the tech review meeting Thursday, Jan. 9.

Felgenhauer requested a special Planning Commission meeting Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Planners also elected new officers. The elected Michael Wilhhelms, chairman; Jason Palik, vice chairman; and Patrick Wheeless.

Felenhauer told planners he plans houses ranging in size from 1,700 to 2,500 square feet and that 90% of the lots are more than 9,000 square feet with some 12,000 square feet. He said there are 111 lots in the subdivision.

In other business, the Planning Commission approved variances for four lots on which a hold had been places because of a deep sewer line running through the area.

Building official Tony Townsend told planners the two-year moratorium will end in April and there has been no settling on the lots.

Planners approved the variance to begin preparation of the lots.

General News on 01/15/2020