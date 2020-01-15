The Pea Ridge City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Items on the agenda include:

• Approve the Minutes of the December 30, 2019 Regular Meeting

• Water/Waste Water Supt. Ken Hayes -- Update Treatment Plant

• Ord. No. 652 - Procurement Policy $20,000

• Ord. No. 656 -- Policy for the Ext. of Utilities Outside City Limits (third reading)

• Ord. No.659 -- Waive Competitive Bidding, Fire Department Cascade System

• Ord. No. 660 -- Amend Pay for Planning Commission Tech Meetings

General News on 01/15/2020