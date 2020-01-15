Boundless Grace

Baptist

AWANA Bible adventures for pre-kindergarten to sixth-grade students are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at Boundless Grace Baptist Church, 222 Little Flock Drive, Little Flock.

First Baptist Church

Pea Ridge

Activities available on Wednesday nights are: 5 p.m. Wednesday Night Dinner; 5:30 p.m. Children's Choir; 6 p.m. BLAST, ages 4 years through sixth grade; 6 p.m. PRSM Youth, seventh grade through 12th grade; 6:30 p.m. Adult Bible Study Group (childcare available).

Sunday services begin at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Mt. Vernon Presbyterian

Free pancake breakfasts are offered from 8-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. Carry outs are also available.

Westside Baptist

AWANA Club meets from 5:30 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday for children ages 2 years old to eighth grade. Information: 479-721-2824.

Adult Bible study and worship service is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Sunday service starts at 10:45 a.m. and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Breakfast is served at 8:30 a.m.

The church is located at 1348 Weston St. Information: 479-222-1030.

