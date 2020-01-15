ENTERPRISE-LEADER photograph by Mark Humphrey Blackhawk senior Wes Wales spins left and scores going to the basket after posting up during a conference game won by the Blackhawks, 56-39, at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena in a rescheduled game played Monday, Jan. 13.

Trent Loyd's Blackhawks brought a storm to the Washington County school as they buffeted the host Tigers taking the boys contest 56-39 after they were prevented from visiting Prairie Grove Friday, Jan. 10, due to storms in the area.

The boys kept their league mark at 3-0 with the girls breaking into the win column to raise their standard to 1-2. Overall, the boys now have a 11-4 record with the girls raising their record to 14-3.

Blackhawks^56

Tigers^39

The Blackhawks jumped on the Tigers early and gradually increased their lead to the convincing victory.

Pea Ridge held the Tigers to six first quarter points while racking up 9 of their own to take a 3-point lead after the first buzzer. Seniors Noah Peterson ripped a trey, Brandon Whatley scored twice inside with Hunter Rains also connecting from the field.

The Hawk defense ratcheted it up a bit in the second quarter, limiting Prairie Grove to just 4 points. Meanwhile, the Hawks' treys from Whatley and Rains with Wes Wales scoring twice in the paint while adding a free throw. Peterson's two free throws finished the push to a decided Pea Ridge advantage at the half, leading 22-10.

Both teams were considerably warmer in the third, with the Tigers heating up to score 15 points, more than doubling their game total. However, the Hawks were hotter, pouring through 17 to increase their lead over their foes, 39-25. Rains hit a pair of treys to lead the charge, with Whatley also hitting one along with a free throw. Peterson dropped one in deep and also scored one closer in with Wales also scoring again inside.

Prairie Grove continued their improved shooting in the last period as did the Hawks, with Pea Ridge outscoring the Tigers 17-15 to keep the keep under control. Rains hit another trey and two field goals, Whatley and Peterson hit treys with Whatley also scoring inside, with sophomore Joe Adams scoring a solo shot.

Rains led the scoring with 18 with Peterson scoring 15, Whatley 14, Wales 7, and Adams 2.

