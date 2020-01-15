The Blackhawk boys won their second conference victory against no defeats in their 42-35 conquest of the Farmington Cardinals. The state seventh-ranked Lady Blackhawks took the fifth-ranked Cardinals to the wire before losing 48-47 in overtime, falling to fifth place in the 4A-1 West.

The Hawks were weather delayed in the game scheduled for Friday which was to be made up Monday. Tuesday's game was at Shiloh with the Blackhawks scheduled to be home this Friday with a huge slate of games with visiting Gravette.

Game accounts:

Boys

Pea Ridge Blackhawks^42

Farmington Cardinals^35

The Blackhawks came out and took charge in the first half to build a 21-13 lead by intermission, then held the Cardinals off in the second half to stay atop the 4A-1 West Division.

Four Hawks hit the scoring column in the first period as Pea Ridge edged ahead after the first period, leading 9-7. Senior Noah Peterson hit a trey, with seniors Wes Wales and Brandon Whatley and sophomore Jared Brewer all scoring from the floor.

Coach Trent Loyd's charges opened it up in the second quarter, outscoring their guests 12-6 to take a solid 21-13 lead by intermission. Five Blackhawks got into the scoring action with senior Hunter Rains sparking the surge with two baskets. Whatley added another goal along with a free throw while senior Mazon Harris and Brewer again found the range to score field goals.

The Hawks kept up their balanced scoring and though the visitors tried to make a run at the Hawks, the home boys held them off, adding another point to their lead. Treys by Brewer and junior Greydon Edwards and two points each from Whatley, Wales and Peterson sent the Hawks into the final period with and imposing 33-24 lead.

While the Cardinals managed to knock a couple of points off the Hawks' lead, the locals kept their poise to win the game by 7. Wales was big in the quarter, scoring a bucket and hitting three of four from the line. Peterson scored the other four, with a field goal and two shots from the free throw line.

Peterson led the scoring with 10 points, with Wales adding 9, Whatley 7, Brewer 7, Rains 4, Edwards 3 and Harris 2.

Girls

Farmington Lady Cardinals^48

Pea Ridge Lady Blackhawks^47

Pea Ridge came out sizzling on defense, holding the highly-ranked Cardinals to just 5 points in the opening quarter. Junior Lady Blackhawk Blakelee Winn carried the offense, ripping a trey along with two field goals and a free throw to provide the 8 points for the first quarter Pea Ridge advantage, 8-5.

Farmington's star scorer Audrey Culpepper, cut loose in the second quarter, scoring 10 points for the visitors. Culpepper had all but one of the Farmington points in the first half. The Hawks added a point to their lead, with Winn scoring twice from the field, senior Alyssa Short once and junior Josey Goldberg once while sophomore Lauren Wright popped in one from behind the arc as Pea Ridge led 19-15 at the break.

The Cards finally got the rest of their team involved in the scoring with four players hitting field goals for 10 points, running past the Hawks to take a 25-21 lead headed into the fourth quarter. Winn's lone basket was all the Hawks could muster in the period.

Led by a bucket, trey and field goal by junior Aiden Dayberry, the Hawks scored enough to tie it by the buzzer and force an overtime. Short scored inside with Winn hitting a field goal and two free throws to aid in the comeback.

Both teams amped up their offense in the overtime period, with the Cardinals taking the victory by outscoring the Hawks 15-14 to take the win 48-47. Short hit a trey and bucket to lead the overtime scoring with Win hitting a bucket and all three of her free throws with Dayberry adding a big trey and free throw.

The Cards and Hawks each scored eight from the free throw line with the guests missing none and the Hawks missing nine. Farmington also connected eight times behind the arc compared to four from the Hawks. Pea Ridge was dominant in scoring inside the arc, outscoring the Cardinals 28-16.

Winn led the scoring with 21 points followed by Dayberry 12, Short 9, Wright 3 and Goldberg 2.

