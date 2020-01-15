No. 1 Joe Adams 6' 165 lbs.
No. 3 Will Anderson 5'11" 150 lbs.
No. 10 Logan Stewart 5'11" 155 lbs.
No. 20 Jared Brewer 6'1" 150 lbs.
No. 40 Tanner Willey 5'11" 140 lbs.Sports on 01/15/2020
Print Headline: Blackhawk basketball boys sophomores
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.