The unexpected death of a Pea Ridge sophomore drew hundreds of students and community members together as they comforted one another in their grief.

In order to facilitate a memorial service for Ayden Cotton, the Fall Sports Banquet previously scheduled for 6 p.m.Wednesday, Jan. 15, was postponed, according to Kevin Ramey, athletic director. A memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the school gym for students and faculty to speak, according to the obituary released by Sisco Funeral Home. "Everyone is invited to attend."

Cotton, 15, was the son of Roy and Jamie Cotton of Pea Ridge. He wore No. 24 as a member of the Blackhawk football team. He died Thursday, Jan. 9, after collapsing at work.

The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Pea Ridge student, Ayden Cotton, passed away today," was posted on the Pea Ridge School District Facebook page at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. "Ayden was a sophomore and an outstanding young man. He was a son, a brother, a friend and so much more. In this time of loss and tragedy we encourage families and students to take time for reflection, remembrance, and togetherness."

District counselors were available for students and teachers starting at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the Counseling Center, and area pastors were also on standby for student, staff and community, according to school district personnel.

"The school district had all of the district counselors at PRHS on Friday," Charley Clark, high school principal, said, adding that the media center was set up to accommodate students and allow for a location to meet with counselors to talk. "We also had four office locations for grieving students who wanted to speak in private.

"The following statement was sent to all first-hour teachers to read to students at the start of class: 'Last night we lost a beloved member of our Blackhawk family. Ayden Cotton was a sophomore that is loved by many of us. Students, we are here for you and want you to know that we care deeply for all of you. We have the library set up for students to gather, share, and be with each other. The library will be available all day, and we have brought in multiple counselors to help as needed. Times like this are very hard, and we are here to help in any way possible.'"

Clark said many students visited the media center to speak with counselors throughout the day.

"I'm glad we planned to have extra counselors on campus," Clark said. "The community support in such a difficult time has been incredible."

Jamie Woods, director of counseling services, said, "There were students in the library consistently throughout the day and the district counselors walked with the students that struggled through their grief processes. The staff at PRHS, in their own grief, provided a lot of strength and love for the students and came together as a family to support each other and their students. Many of the counseling staff had a relationship with Ayden and his family and were able to meet their students in the places of grief."

Woods continued, "The community has lost one of their own and the district has lost a member of their family. The superintendents, administrators, and teachers have worked together to think of the best ways to support the family and students through this incredibly difficult time. The love and support of the district and community have been such an important part and will continue to play an important part in the healing process of our students. I have been continually touched by the amount of compassion the district has displayed as well as the services they have put in place for students continuing to grieve and process the loss of one of their own."

"There are absolutely no words that can describe the devastating loss and heartbreak felt tonight by the Blackhawk Football Family," according to the Blackhawk Football Community Facebook page. "As always, our football family will continue to pray that healing and peace will come to the family, our school, and our community. Our program was very blessed to be impacted by our teammate's laughter, his huge heart, and his love toward the Blackhawk Football Family. He will never be forgotten. We love you. RIP 24."

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Ayden Cotton, 24 Forever Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Arvest Bank.

