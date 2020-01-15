Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. January 15, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5

Medical, West Tucks Chapel Road

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Medical, Douglas Lane

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Brush fire, 17106 Sugar Creek Rd.

Thursday, Jan. 9

Medical, Scenic Drive

Medical, Landers Road

Medical, West High Meadows Drive

Friday, Jan. 10

Structure fire, 16135 N. Old Wire Rd.

Medical, Smith Ridge Road

Saturday, Jan. 11

Medical, North Old Wire Road

Medical, North Old Wire Road

General News on 01/15/2020

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

