Sunday, Jan. 5
Medical, West Tucks Chapel Road
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Medical, Douglas Lane
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Brush fire, 17106 Sugar Creek Rd.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Medical, Scenic Drive
Medical, Landers Road
Medical, West High Meadows Drive
Friday, Jan. 10
Structure fire, 16135 N. Old Wire Rd.
Medical, Smith Ridge Road
Saturday, Jan. 11
Medical, North Old Wire Road
Medical, North Old Wire RoadGeneral News on 01/15/2020
Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.
Sponsor Content
Comments
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.