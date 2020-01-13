Pea Ridge Board of Education

It has been the highlight of my career to have been a high school principal and superintendent of Pea Ridge Public Schools. I never in my wildest dreams could have envisioned the opportunities I have had, the people I have met, and the relationships created. I am incredibly proud of this district and people who lead buildings, groups, and programs.

I want to thank the Pea Ridge Board of Education, administration, central office ladies, and district staff for fifteen incredible years. Our school district has changed so much during that time. It's time for another change, though! First, I would like to personally thank Jeff Neil, Jenny Wood, and Sandy Button for their loyalty, honesty, and friendship over the last several years. As we know, board members do not get paid, and the role sometimes is not enjoyable. I appreciate each of you being there for every decision, difficult or secure, and trusting me to make the right decision based on "what's best for kids." My wife Sheila will be retiring after 35 years in education in May, and I will be stepping into another professional role. Please accept this letter of resignation effective June 30th, 2020.

Go Blackhawks

Rick Neal

