The Fall Sports Banquet previously scheduled for 6 p.m.Wednesday, Jan. 15, has been postponed, according to Kevin Ramey, athletic director.

A memorial service for Ayden Cotton, sophomore, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, in the school gym for students and faculty to speak, according to the obituary released by Sisco Funeral Home. "Everyone is invited to attend."

Cotton, 15, was the son of Roy and Jamie Cotton of Pea Ridge. He wore No. 24 as a member of the Blackhawk football team. He died Thursday afternoon after collapsing at work.

The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in First Baptist Church, Pea Ridge.

"It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Pea Ridge student, Ayden Cotton, passed away today," was posted on the Pea Ridge School District Facebook page at 9:47 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. "Ayden was a sophomore and an outstanding young man. He was a son, a brother, a friend and so much more. In this time of loss and tragedy we encourage families and students to take time for reflection, remembrance, and togetherness."

District counselors were available for students and teachers starting at 7:15 a.m. Friday in the Counseling Center, and area pastors were also on standby for student, staff and community, according to school district personnel.

"There are absolutely no words that can describe the devastating loss and heartbreak felt tonight by the Blackhawk Football Family," according to the Blackhawk Football Community Facebook page. "As always, our football family will continue to pray that healing and peace will come to the family, our school, and our community. Our program was very blessed to be impacted by our teammate's laughter, his huge heart, and his love toward the Blackhawk Football Family. He will never be forgotten. We love you. RIP 24."

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to, Ayden Cotton, 24 Forever Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Arvest Bank.

Sports on 01/15/2020