Two killed in one-vehicle crash by Staff Reports | January 8, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Two Garfield residents were killed in a one-vehicle collision at 7:20 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 62 east of Wimpy Jones Road, according to Arkansas State Police. The roadway was wet; it was raining.

Bobby Joe Hamilton, 40, Garfield, was driving a 1981 Chevrolet when the vehicle was negotiating a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree, according to the report. Both he and the passenger, Mary Alice Hamilton, 54, Garfield, were declared dead at the scene.

Emergency responders from Northeast Benton County Volunteer Fire-EMS Department responded to the scene.

General News on 01/08/2020

Print Headline: Two killed in one-vehicle crash

