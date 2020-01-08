What was initially dispatched as a motor-vehicle accident with an oil spill evolved into an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Pea Ridge firefighters were dispatched to a hazardous materials incident at 3:54 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, for a possible oil spill at Patterson and Cloer roads. Upon arrival, firefighters found a green pickup truck upside down in a creek off Cloer Road just west of Patterson Road.

Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated the incident.

Deputy Mindy Murray noted the vehicle's engine was still warm upon her arrival and deployed her K9, Chase, a seven-month-old Bloodhound, to track the driver.

According to the BCSO report, the vehicle had no license plate, registration or identifying documents in it. The vehicle identification number came back clear, indicating the vehicle had not yet been reported stolen. A cell phone was recovered from the creek bed.

As a result of the investigation, deputies discovered the vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ranger, is owned by Nathaniel Levi Connerley, 20, of Garfield. Connerley told deputies he had left the vehicle on the side of U.S. Highway 62 about 9 p.m. Jan. 1 as it was either broken down or out of gas. He told deputies that when he returned, the vehicle was missing. He said there was a license plate on it when he left it.

The incident is still under investigation.

