50 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Graphic

Vol. 5 No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 8, 1970

The second major snow of the season started before dawn Monday, Dec. 29, continued into Tuesday, turned itself into ice, clung stubbornly to streets, roads and landscapes, and was followed one week later by another driving snowstorm.

An undetermined amount of damage was done by vandals at the pea Ridge High School sometime around New Year's Day. The costliest damage was done in the typing room, where 18 of the 19 typewriters, including the electric ones, were torn up.

Trial date for the man accused of assaulting an officer of the law in Pea Ridge has been set for 9 a.m. Jan. 19 in Benton County Circuit Court. H.T. Buchanan Jr. of Farmington will appear in court to face charges which arose out of an uprising of Farmington fans at a football game in Pea Ridge on Sept. 19.

A well house was destroyed by fire Saturday on the Larry Shaffer farm east of Pea Ridge. Fire Chief C.W. Chadwick praised the efficiency of the men in getting the truck over the ice-packed county road to the scene of the fire.

40 Years Ago

Pea Ridge Country TIMES

Vol. 15 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 1980

First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Rogers has submitted an application to the Federal Home Loan Bank Board to permit the establishment of a branch office in Pea Ridge. The location will be on the west side of Curtis (Highway 94) and south side of Highway 72 (not including the corner presently occupied by Spe-Dee-Mart.

A donation of $25 has been made to the Pea Ridge City Park Commission by Charles and Emma Hutchenson, treasurer Billie Jines reports.

Jerry C. (JC) Beaver, Pea Ridge, has filed as a candidate for the position on the Pea Ridge District 109 Board of Education now held by Jack Lasater, whose term expires, according to Benton County school superintendent Ben Stephens.

30 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 25 No. 2

Thursday, Jan. 4, 1990

Fire Chief Jerry Collins inspected first destruction at the home of Irvin Wise, 603 S. Curtis. The fire was reported at 3:25 a.m. Sunday and by the time firefighters arrived five minutes later, found the house well involved. The Wise family was not at home. Volunteers responding included Collins, Jay Hale, Jeannie Allen, Tim Wood, Allen Merritt, Ross David, David Scism, Bob Harmon, Sharon Carden, Ray Easley, Mike Yarberry and Frank Rizzio.

A Pea Ridge school team will participate in the Scott HiQ academic quiz program on Jan. 18. Sponsor is Wade Kniseley.

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking a suitable site on which to build a new main post office in Garfield, said postmaster Richard Rakes.

Friends and neighbors are attempting to raise $3,000 to replace Raymond Mills' house which burned on Christmas Eve.

The Pea Ridge School District has until the first part of April to resolve accreditation violations issued by the state Board of Education. Violations include three too many students in kindergarten and inadequate number of personnel for the number of students enrolled in the high school. There are 301 students in the high school, requiring a full-time librarian.

20 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 35 No. 2

Jan. 12, 2000

The new Pea Ridge Gymnasium will have two state-of-the-art scoreboards at each end of its basketball court at a cost of $8,839.66, it was announced at the School Board meeting. Coach Larry Walker requested the two separate boards instead of a central board.

Grandma's Cupboard and Gifts offers "Ole' Homestyle Cooking" according to the sign at the old Mermaid Restaurant location on Pickens Road (Highway 72E). Owner is Ina Easter.

Windy Kinney and Keith Martin, both of Rogers, announced their engagement. The couple plan to marry on March 18, 2000, in Thorncrown Chapel, Eureka Springs.

10 Years Ago

The TIMES of Northeast Benton County

Vol. 45 No. 2

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2010

Declined for commercial use of her property, Chris Ankeny left City Hall angrily Tuesday, Jan. 5, at the regular Planning Commission. Ankeny had requested a rezone from residential to commercial for her property at 501 S. Curtis Avenue.

Three seats are open on the Volunteer Ambulance Service (VAS) Board of Directors. The current board includes Dorothy Williams, Tony Miltich, Jim Geddie, Sharon Barnett, Gary Echols, Cris Henry, Stephanie Barnett, A.J. See and Lee Ann Yates. Seats occupied by Miltich, Echols and Geddie are up for election.

Winter storms last week caused cancellation of classes and gave students a third week of winter vacation.

