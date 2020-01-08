Sign in
Recipes January 8, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Marinated Bean & Pea Salad

Recipe from the kitchen of Florence Poe

The Poe Collection

Salad:

1 can baby peas, drained

1 can French-cut green beans

1 small onion, minced

1 stalk celery, sliced

1 small jar pimiento

1 can sliced water chestnuts, drained

Dressing:

1 c. sugar

¾ c. white vinegar

½ c. canola oil

Combine all of the salad ingredients together in a large bowl.

Combine all of the dressing ingredients together well, and pour over the salad mixture.

Refrigerate for several hours. Drain off any excess liquid before serving.

Recipe Note: I received this recipe at a pot luck from Azna Slinkard. It is always a big hit at pot lucks.

•••

