Sunday, Dec. 8

11:51 a.m. A resident of Rogers reported someone charged a laptop computer to her credit card and was having the item delivered to an address on Lane Drive in Pea Ridge. As a result of the investigation, police learned the city resident was being used as a "middle man" by a "criminal organization." There were two reports that were similar and the orders were canceled and the card owners refunded their money. The case was closed as it was a "potential interstate or even international issue."

Monday, Dec. 23

11 a.m. A resident of Schaefer Court reported cash was stolen from a vehicle parked in the driveway of the residence. The vehicle was unlocked. The incident is under investigation.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

1:50 p.m. A resident of North Davis Street reported breaking and entering involving cash taken from an unlocked vehicle parked at the residence.

Friday, Dec. 27

2:39 p.m. A resident of Asboth Street reported numerous items stolen from the residence which is in probate and which she watches. Police found some windows unlocked. The residence also said she is "being watched by DHS" and showed police holes in the walls in which she claims cameras were placed to watch her. The resident provided police with a list of items she said were missing.

6:11 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Paul Reeves, 52, Eureka Springs, in connection with false evidence of title or registration, theft by receiving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, failure to register, failure to dim and a warrant out of Eureka Springs; and cited Candice Hight, 40, Eureka Springs, in connection with a warrant from Greers Ferry.

Saturday, Dec. 28

9:18 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher M. Daniels, 27, Pineville, Mo., in connection with warrants from Pea Ridge, Little Flock, Bella Vista and Bentonville. He was also issued a citation in connection with driving on a suspended license and transported to the Benton County Jail.

Monday, Dec. 30

3 p.m. A resident of George Miller Circle reported excessive water use (21,870 gallons) used on his water bill during a four-day period when he and his family were out of state.

Tuesday, Dec. 31

11:57 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested John Wesley Pursley, 27, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI, refusal to submit, possession of Sch. VI and careless and prohibited.

Thursday, Jan. 2

2:20 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Richard Oliver, 40, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance Sch. I or II; possession of drug paraphernalia; no driver's license and left of center.

1:24 p.m. As a result of assisting officers from the Arkansas Department of Community Corrections, police arrested Sheila Lynn Mounce, 51, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

11:55 p.m. A resident of Park Circle reported a 16-year-old female missing. Police issued a "BOLO -- Be on the Lookout" for the juvenile. On Jan. 3, about 6:16 a.m., the complainant said the juvenile had returned home. The BOLO was canceled.

Friday, Jan. 3

10:51 p.m. A resident of Park Circle reported a 16-year-old female missing. Police issued a BOLO for the girl. On Jan. 4, police received information that a sheriff's deputy had seen the juvenile walking south on Arkansas Highway 94 about 10:50 a.m., but did not know she was reported missing. She was found about 4:10 p.m. at a residence on Washburn Drive.

