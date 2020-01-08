An ordinance strongly supported by Mayor Jackie Crabtree to double the procurement policy, a policy which sets a limit on the dollar amount to be spent by city officials without advertising for bids, was declared passed at the Monday, Dec. 30, City Council meeting after receiving yes votes from two of three council members present.

The state law requires a "concurring vote of a majority f the total number of aldermen elected to the city council, providing a quorum is present...." Sec. 2-35b.

City attorney Shane Perry, after investigating, concurred.

"A majority of the entire council is needed to pass. A new vote is required in order to update the procurement policy," Perry said.

Council member Matt Ahart was absent at the Dec. 30 meeting and although there was a quorum present, there was not a majority of council members voting in favor of passage of the ordinance. Council members Ray Easley and Steve Guthrie voted in favor of the ordinance. Council member Cody Keene voted against it.

"I have a little bit of an issue with this," the mayor said of the opposition to the ordinance. "You entrust us with a little over a $9 million budget ... but you still have a problem with giving a $20,000 procurement limit. I have a little bit of an issue with that," the mayor said.

State law allows the $20,000 procurement policy.

"We will have a situation which is going to be talked about a little later," Crabtree said, in introducing the third reading of the ordinance, "that if we'd had leeway on, would have already been taken care of."

Keen said, "I'm still firm on $10,000, you've heard my reasons why."

Crabtree countered with "that reason could happen with $20,000 ... we do what we can."

"We're behind the times," Guthrie said. "We're surrounding cities are $20,000 or more, think we should catch up personally."

Easley said, "I think we should go ahead and do $20,000 but may have regrets. I hope not. I still think we've got to be diligent with the money."

"We do our very best to be that way, too," Crabtree said.

Guthrie made the motion to approve, Easley seconded the motion. After hearing two yes and one no vote, Crabtree said "the motion approves."

Monday, the mayor said he'd made a mistake and said the ordinance would be heard again in the January City Council meeting.

