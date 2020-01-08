Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Community calendar January 8, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 8

11 a.m. -- Weekly storytime and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. -- New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Thursday, Jan. 9

6-7:30 p.m. -- Friends of the Library meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Jan. 10

6:30-8 p.m. -- Beginners Water class, ages 16 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Jan. 11

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Monday, Jan. 13

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- CBCO Blood Drive, ages 16 and older, (16-year-olds need form signed by guardian), Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Cannonball 4-H Club, Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria; for information, call Tony Bauhaus at 479-366-3708.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 - 11:30 a.m. -- Coloring with audio books, "How to Train Your Dragon," ages 3 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

2 p.m. -- Seligman Area Senior Citizens Board meeting

4-5 p.m. -- Coloring with audio books, "How to Train Your Dragon," ages 3 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge High School Alumni Board of Directors, Heritage Building

7 p.m. -- Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge. For information, contact Chris Snow phone 479-381-1248.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

11 a.m. -- Weekly storytime and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Community on 01/08/2020

Print Headline: Community calendar

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT