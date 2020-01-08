Wednesday, Jan. 8

11 a.m. -- Weekly storytime and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

12 p.m. -- New Home Extension Club, Concordia Retirement and Independent Living Center

12:30 p.m. -- New Meadowbrook E.H. Club of Garfield; to confirm meeting time, contact Karen Launderville, 479-359-2460.

Thursday, Jan. 9

6-7:30 p.m. -- Friends of the Library meeting, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, Jan. 10

6:30-8 p.m. -- Beginners Water class, ages 16 and older, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. -- Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, Jan. 11

7 p.m. -- Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Monday, Jan. 13

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. -- CBCO Blood Drive, ages 16 and older, (16-year-olds need form signed by guardian), Pea Ridge Community Library

7 p.m. -- Cannonball 4-H Club, Pea Ridge Middle School cafeteria; for information, call Tony Bauhaus at 479-366-3708.

7 p.m. -- Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 - 11:30 a.m. -- Coloring with audio books, "How to Train Your Dragon," ages 3 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

2 p.m. -- Seligman Area Senior Citizens Board meeting

4-5 p.m. -- Coloring with audio books, "How to Train Your Dragon," ages 3 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. -- Pea Ridge High School Alumni Board of Directors, Heritage Building

7 p.m. -- Wood-Hall VFW Post 8109, First Baptist Church, 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge. For information, contact Chris Snow phone 479-381-1248.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

11 a.m. -- Weekly storytime and craft, toddlers and pre-kindergartners, Pea Ridge Community Library

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

