Benton County Jail January 8, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 27

8:57 p.m. Paul Edward Reeves, 52, Eureka Springs, by Pea Ridge Police, felony false evidence of title or registration; theft by receiving; no proof of insurance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register; failure to dim headlights; and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card

Saturday, Dec. 28

4:10 a.m. Samantha Jo Meyer, 26, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, obstructing governmental operations and felony hindering apprehension or prosecution

6:28 a.m. Cody Lee Hill, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference; felony first-degree criminal mischief; reckless driving; failure to obey traffic-control device; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; felony failure to appear from Franklin County; and two counts delivery of methamphetamine/cocaine from Washington County

11:25 a.m. Calvin Curtis Jenkins, 18, Garfield, by Rogers Police, felony theft by receiving

Sunday, Dec. 29

3:52 a.m. Dale Clifford Stewart Jr., 46, Pea Ridge, by Bentonville Police, DWI

8:33 p.m. James Ricky Cannady, 56, Seligman, Mo., by Bella Vista Police, possession of a controlled substance; felony false evidence of title or registration; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; improper use of evidences of registration; no proof of insurance; felony failure to appear from Benton County; misdemeanor failure to appear from Benton County

Monday, Dec. 30

10:31 a.m. Anthony Steven Stobaugh, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear from Benton County

Tuesday, Dec. 31

7:50 p.m. Juan David Guerrero, 30, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree domestic battering

Wednesday, Jan. 1

1:59 a.m. John Wesley Pursley, 27, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance Sch. VI; possession of a controlled substance IV, V; driving while intoxicated; careless driving; refuse to submit to intoxication test

11:16 a.m. Randell Lee Dutton, 26, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; second degree endangering the welfare of a minor

8:22 p.m. Katie Lynn Arnold, 19, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony theft of property

Thursday, Jan. 2

3:37 a.m. Richard Oliver, 40, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance, Sch. I, II; possession of drug paraphernalia; no driver's license; driving left of center

3:34 p.m. Sheila Lynn Mounce, 51, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of drug paraphernalia

Friday, Jan. 3

10:31 a.m. Tyler Ray Courtney, 25, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, revoke of suspended sentence or probation

10:43 a.m. Robert Clayton Douglas, 32, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appear by Benton County

3:38 p.m. Lester Howard Nye, 50, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony aggravated assault, felony first-degree terroristic threatening

8:09 p.m. Ryan Cade Rhinehart, 24, Garfield, by Bella Vista Police, harassing communications

Monday, Jan. 6

9:33 a.m. Jackson Chandler Wassman, 23, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, two counts felony aggravated assault; four counts third-degree domestic battering; and third-degree assault on a family or household member

