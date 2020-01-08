Sign in
Area cities set $20,000 limit January 8, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

For 36 years, the city has had a policy that requires any purchase of $10,000 or over to be advertised for bid.

This year, Mayor Jackie Crabtree presented the City Council with an ordinance raising that amount to $20,000. The ordinance has been read three consecutive months and was thought to have passed at the Dec. 30 meeting, but failed because there were not a majority of elected council members voting in favor of it. The issue will be presented again at the January council meeting.

Town^Population^2020 Budget^Procurement policy

Lowell^9,422^$18,031,593^$20,000 (adopted 2011)

Farmington^7,218^$4.6 million^$20,000 (raised when state approved)

Morrilton^6,767^$4,857,395^$20,000 (adopted 2019)

DeQueen^6,594^$8,813,761^$20,000

Prairie Grove^6,850^-^$20,000 (adopted 1982)

Pea Ridge^6,045^$9,368,990^$10,000 (adopted 1984)

Alma^5,844^$3,097,854^$19,999

Berryville^5,519^$3,097,854^$19,999

Crabtree said all area cities have the $20,000 limit.

Area cities of similar size, do have the $20,000 procurement policy. See the attached chart for more.

General News on 01/08/2020

Print Headline: Area cities set $20,000 limit

