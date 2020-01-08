For 36 years, the city has had a policy that requires any purchase of $10,000 or over to be advertised for bid.

This year, Mayor Jackie Crabtree presented the City Council with an ordinance raising that amount to $20,000. The ordinance has been read three consecutive months and was thought to have passed at the Dec. 30 meeting, but failed because there were not a majority of elected council members voting in favor of it. The issue will be presented again at the January council meeting.

Town^Population^2020 Budget^Procurement policy Lowell^9,422^$18,031,593^$20,000 (adopted 2011) Farmington^7,218^$4.6 million^$20,000 (raised when state approved) Morrilton^6,767^$4,857,395^$20,000 (adopted 2019) DeQueen^6,594^$8,813,761^$20,000 Prairie Grove^6,850^-^$20,000 (adopted 1982) Pea Ridge^6,045^$9,368,990^$10,000 (adopted 1984) Alma^5,844^$3,097,854^$19,999 Berryville^5,519^$3,097,854^$19,999

Crabtree said all area cities have the $20,000 limit.

Area cities of similar size, do have the $20,000 procurement policy. See the attached chart for more.

