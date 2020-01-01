Monday, Jan. 6
NO SCHOOL
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.75
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken nuggets, oven baked fries, steamed broccoli w/ cheese, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Breakfast: Apple Frudel, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or Salisbury steak
Thursday, Jan. 9
Breakfast: Pancakes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, garden salad, pinto beans, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito
Friday, Jan. 10
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, seasoned sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 and 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 01/01/2020
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus