Pea Ridge Schools Menus January 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 6

NO SCHOOL

Meal prices

Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60

Breakfast: Adults — $2.35

Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20

Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45

Lunch: Adults — $3.75

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, applesauce or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken nuggets, oven baked fries, steamed broccoli w/ cheese, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Breakfast: Apple Frudel, Mandarin oranges or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, roll, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or Salisbury steak

Thursday, Jan. 9

Breakfast: Pancakes, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Frito pie w/ cheese, garden salad, pinto beans, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or bean & beef burrito

Friday, Jan. 10

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Chicken sandwich, lettuce/tomato, seasoned sweet potato fries, fresh fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 and 9-12 option: Or cheeseburger

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 01/01/2020

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus

