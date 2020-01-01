Friday, Dec. 13

8:10 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Caleb Joseph Howard, 18, Pea Ridge, in connection with DWI - drugs; possession of Sch. VI; possession of drug paraphernalia; and careless and prohibited

10:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Nathan Ray Richardson, 35, Rogers, and Emily Sue Richardson, 23, Rogers, in connection with felony possession of methamphetamine with purpose to deliver; possession of Sch. VI controlled substance with purpose to deliver; felony possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of drug paraphernalia; felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; and felony possession of firearm by certain persons. Nathan Richardson was also charged in connection with theft by receiving, driving on a suspended driver's license, fictitious tags, failure to register a vehicle and no proof of insurance.

Wednesday, Dec. 18

8:53 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sagan Bailey Gregory, 24, Rogers, in connection with possession of Sch. VI.

Thursday, Dec. 19

1:37 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Robert S. Harris, 31, Bentonville, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license; no proof of insurance and a warrant from Bentonvile; and Jessica Kimbrough, 24, Bella Vista, in connection with financial identity fraud/ non-financial ID fraud and a warrant from Rogers.

Friday, Dec. 20

9:48 a.m. Police were dispatched to the new high school construction site for a report of theft involving a handheld oxy/acetylene torch missing.

10:43 a.m. A resident of Reed Loop reported theft involving a car battery charger and a red plastic wagon. Upon further investigation, it was determined the incident did not happen inside the city limits and it was turned over to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday, Dec. 21

8:33 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Cruzito Santibanez, 20, Rogers, in connection with DUI; possession by minor; driving on a suspended driver's license (for DWI); interlock device violation; and no proof of insurance.

11:39 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Nathan Cole Shepard, 22, Bentonville, in connection with a warrant from Rogers.

Sunday, Dec. 22

2:34 p.m. Police were dispatched to McDonald's restaurant for a girl's teal green bike found.

3:32 p.m. Police were dispatched to Walmart Neighborhood Market in reference to two people possibly having sexual relations in the back seat of a green Ford Explorer directly in front of the main doors. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Morvenna Lamona Humphrey, 39, Eufaula, Okla., in connection with a warrant from Crawford County.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

3:36 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McCulloch Street in connection with a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, there were no charges pursued.

