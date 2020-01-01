Calvin Eugene McGaugh

Calvin Eugene McGaugh, 78, of Bentonville, died Dec. 23, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born Oct. 16, 1941, in Lowell, to Calvin Andrew McGaugh and Catherine Elizabeth Cypert McGaugh.

He worked for Glad Manufactuing in Rogers for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, watching westerns and was a member of Southside Church of Christ in Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Wayne and Robert McGaugh; and a sister, Billie Kendrick.

Survivors are three children, Calvin McGaugh, Jr., Karen McGaugh and Brenda McGaugh; step-children, Pam Harris and husband Gerald of Rogers and Rick Lyons and wife Sandy of Pea Ridge; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and numerous other extended family and friends.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge and burial will be in Twelve Corners Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneral home.net.

