Happy New Year Pea Ridge!

Another year has quickly drawn to a close and we are at the dawn of 2020. May this new year bring peace, health and happiness for you and your families.

Being a native to Pea Ridge I have seen it grow from less that 300 people to now over 6,000. It is a bit daunting when I look at the numbers but what I do know, we have had a lot of dedicated individuals over the years who have put in countless hours to help bring us to where we are today and to have the ability to continue to grow.

Here is my point, sometimes we are so focused on what the new year will bring, we lose sight of what we have -- family and friends. Yes, let's focus on being the best we can be in the new year, but let us not forget the service and dedication of those over the years who have helped bring us to this point and family and friends who stand by our side.

I am sure you have seen the phrase about the new year "2020 vision for the future," let's make 2020 our best year yet!

•••

Editor's note: This column is from Mayor Jackie Crabtree.

Editorial on 01/01/2020