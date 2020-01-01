(Continued from Dec. 25, 2019)

Feb. 27

Geraldine Ray Gilbertson, 76, of Seligman, Mo., and long-time resident of northwest Ark., died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was born Jan. 4, 1943, to Raymond Floyd Mitchell and Lily Kathryn Rodgers Mitchell in Benton County, Ark.

Mildred Faye Haught, 86, of Seligman, Mo., died Feb. 23, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 6, 1932, in Lamar, Ark., to Raymond Guy Whitworth and Eva Leona Chesser Whitworth.

Delbert Bryson Sisco, 75, of Huntsville, Ark., died Feb. 20, 2019, in Autumn Hill Nursing Home in Berryville, Ark. He was born July 15, 1943, in Berryville to George Washington Sisco and Mary Frances Wright Sisco.

Barbara Jayne Carr Throneberry, 82, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Feb. 23, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. She was born in Elizabeth, N.J., on July 1, 1936.

March 6

Calvin Bertschy, 87, died March 3, 2019, in Rogers. He was born on Feb. 6, 1932, in Bentonville, Ark., to Louis and Narcissus (Looney) Bertschy.

Betty Lu Pautlitz Holland, 80, of Rogers, Ark., died Feb. 22, 2019. She was born Sept. 2, 1938, in Harvey, Ill., to Forrest Houts and Carmen Houts Kerr.

Charles Lee Moody, 59, of Prairie Grove, Ark., died Feb. 26, 2019, in his home. He was born Oct. 7, 1959, in McAllister, Okla., to Melvin Lee Moody and Lottie May Cecil Moody.

Walter Clinton Snodgrass, 76, of Garfield, Ark., died Feb. 26, 2019, in his home. He was born April 14, 1942, in Wathena, Kan., to Leonard Ulysses Snodgrass and Inez Marjorie Minor Snodgrass.

Kenneth Carl Williams, 63, of Pea Ridge, died March 2, 2019, in Bentonville. He was born July 3, 1955, in Arkbuckle, Calif., to Elbert and Nola Dean Williams.

March 13

Bill Baxley, 86, died Friday, March 8, 2019, with his wife, Rhonda by his side. He was born April 30, 1933, in Dalhart, Dallam County, Texas, to William Riley Baxley and Hessie Mae (Guinn) Baxley.

Ronald "Weasel" Eugene Dunn, 65, of Garfield, died March 4, 2019. He was born Dec. 24, 1953, in Clinton, Okla., to Robert Richard and Clara Marie Hoelker Dunn.

William Lee "Bill" Edwards, 67, of Spavinaw, Okla., died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in OSU Medical in Tulsa. He was born in Florence, Colo., on Oct. 10, 1951, to William Hershal and Catherine Lee Mae Edwards.

Gary Wayne Ingram, 73, of Pea Ridge, died March 9, 2019, in Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville. He was born Oct. 2, 1945, in Walnut Ridge, Ark., to Shelby Ingram and Martha Roye Ann Mason Ingram.

Larry Dwayne Trotter, 37, of Seligman, Mo., died March 5, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. He was born June 15, 1981, in Bentonville to Terry Lee Trotter and Evelyn Marie Trotter.

March 20

Edith Marie Bennett, 90, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 16, 2019, in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Durant, Miss., to Walter Issac Carnathan and Zula Swinney Carnathan.

George Thomas Blankenship Jr., 58, of West Fork, Ark., died March 2, 2019. He was born Oct. 8, 1960, in Columbus, Ga., to George Thomas Blankenship Sr. and Grace Ann Keogh Blankenship.

Mildred Irene Morgan, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died March 15, 2019, in Innisfree Nursing and Rehab in Rogers. She was born Oct. 4, 1933, in St. Paul, Kan., to Arthur George Yockey and Hazel Agnus Yawman Yockey.

James Leon Sorrell, 83, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark. He was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Elmstore, Ark., to Audie Lee Sorrell and Tola Anna Chester Sorrell.

March 27

Dale E. Buttram, 88, of Avoca, Ark., died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in his daughter's home in Rogers, Ark. He was born May 7, 1930, in Warner, Okla., to Louise and Harry Buttram.

Richard Allen Henson, 73, of Pineville, Mo., died March 18, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Sept. 3, 1945, in Bentonville to Floyd Eugene Henson and Anna Irene Sullivan Henson.

Richard Leonard Hurd, 86, of Garfield, died March 20, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Kansas City, Mo., to Ray Lewis Hurd and Bonnie Beaman.

Brian Harley Reeder, 68, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, March 24, 2019, peacefully at home in the care of Circle Of Life Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 27, 1950, to Francis Eudora Miles and Neely Reeder in Nowata, Okla.

"H.D." (Horace Douglas) Sharp, 99, died March 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 12, 1920, to John and Alice Smith Sharp in Olney, Texas.

April 3

Toni Lynne Hanna Canada, 59, of Seligman, Mo., died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. She was born Oct. 18, 1959, in Little Rock, Ark., to Joe Branscum and Betty Hathaway.

Vivian Irene Clark, 94, of Garfield, Ark., died March 27, 2019, in Highland Health and Rehab. She was born Oct. 29, 1924, in Pineville, Mo., to Beryl and Devonia (Pendergraft) Skaggs, the fourth of seven children.

Susan Bales Hollaway, 86, of Ratcliff, Ark., died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home. She was born Nov. 18, 1932, in Perkins, Okla., to Bluford and Margaret Webster.

Wilfred Hoyt, 90, of Garfield, died March 31, 2019, in Rogers. He was born June 13, 1928, in South Bend, Ind.

Ivan Lewis Pendergraft, 77, of Pea Ridge, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1941, in Kosse, Texas, to Roger Franklin Pendergraft and Annie Laura Clawson Pendergraft.

Donna Kay Schroeder, 79, died March 23, 2019, in Rogers. She was born Nov. 11, 1939, in Marked Tree, Ark., to Elmer James Herman Schroeder and Johnnye Winston Shaw Schroeder.

April 10

Katherine Elizabeth Alexander, 57, of Bentonville, died in Joplin, Mo., on April 7, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1961, in Vallejo, Calif., to Major Louis Joseph Toupal Jr. and Sylvia Adele Toupal.

Florence Evelyn Bassham, 64, of Bella Vista, died April 7, 2019, in her home. She was born Aug. 1, 1954, in Bentonville to Thomas Marvin Curtis and Anna Louise Johnson Curtis.

Edna Mae Robinette, 85, of Gateway, Ark., died Sunday, April 7, 2019, in her home. She was born June 6, 1933, in Eagle Rock, Mo., to Roy Edgar Horton and May Louise (Gee) Horton.

Lewis Brown Simpson, 80, of Cave Springs, Ark., died March 30, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Dec. 19, 1938, in Monroe, N.C., to Jep Brown Simpson and Josephine Edwards Simpson.

April 17

Donald Nelson Bolen, 87, died in Rogers, Ark., on April 7, 2019. He was born April 8, 1931, in Pursley, Texas, to Edna Flynn.

Anna Mae Snodgrass, 90, of Hindsville, Ark., died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in her home. She was born Nov. 3, 1928, in Winslow, Ark., to Henry and Elizabeth Lee Ridenoure.

April 24

Florence Bell Johnson, 74, of Seligman, Mo., died April 15, 2019, in Springfield, Mo. She was born Sept. 19, 1944, in Marble, Ark., to Tom Berry and Goldie Marie Dickard Guess.

May 1

Jayme Eugene Bauerly, 55, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died April 27, 2019, in his home. He was born July 1, 1963, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Jackie LeRoy Bauerly and Sally Anne Russell Bauerly.

Steven Ray Pack, 64, of Bentonville, Ark., died Saturday, April 20, 2019, in his home. He was born May 10, 1954, in Springdale, Ark., to Robin Ray Pack and Jewell Irene Vire Pack.

Geri Lynn Shelton, 50, of Garfield, Ark., died April 20, 2019, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born July 1, 1968, in Rogers, Ark., to Wayne Leon Weston and Judy Katherine Evans Weston.

Robert Bradley Ring, 28, of Rogers, Ark., died April 20, 2019. He was born May 22, 1990, in Tahlequah, Okla., to Bradley and Rebecca Coon Ring.

The Rev. Larry M. Taylor, 72, died in Rogers, Ark., on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born to Wilburn and Thelma Taylor on June 5, 1946, in Wayton, Ark.

May 8

Michael Charles DeHart, 60, of Rogers, Ark., died April 24, 2019, in his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1958, to Jerry Eugene DeHart and Marlene Elizabeth Bourg DeHart in Lincoln, Neb.

James "Jim" Eldon Smedley, 70, of Garfield, Ark., died May 1, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville. He was born Dec. 15, 1948, in Rochester, N.Y., to Dr. William Smedley and Margaret Breeden Smedley.

Robert L. Starling, 68, of Pea Ridge died May 4, 2019, in UAMS in Little Rock. He was born July 18, 1950, in Pinelevel, N.C., to Clyde V. Starling Sr. and Mary L. Bruce Starling.

May 15

Delores Fay Wilkerson Hall, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Brightwater, Ark., oldest daughter of Benton Wolford Wilkerson and Lena Don Prophet, and eldest grandchild of Clum and Betty Wilkerson and George and Bess Prophet.

Mary Ruth Rogers Harris, 85, of Fayetteville, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in her home. She was born March 12, 1934, in Japton, Ark., to William "Tom" and Zola McChristian Rogers.

Judy Melvina Henson, 71, of Garfield, died May 10, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Bentonville, Ark., to Boyd Snoderly and Margie Wilma Edens Snoderly.

Rick T. Miller, 75, of Pierce City, Mo., died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. He was born on April 17, 1944, in Cassville, Mo., to C.S. "Bing" Miller and Geneva Blanche (Talbert) Miller.

May 22

Linda Lee Davidson, 61, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday, May 19, 2019, with loved ones by her side. She was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Gerald and Violet Buck.

Frances Ann Ellington, 78, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. She was born June 10, 1940, in Clovis, N.M., to Roy and Irene (White) Sagely.

John Secor Leak, 94, of Cassville, Mo., died May 18, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Hickory Creek, Ark., to Marion Columbus Leak and Grace Secor Leak.

Christine Ann Smith, 66, of Pea Ridge, died May 19, 2019, after a long battle with cancer at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Sept. 28, 1952, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Albert Franklin Batchelor Jr. and Patricia Dorthea Brunke Batchelor.

Charley W. Wright, 91, longtime businessman of Bentonville, died Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born July 31, 1927, in Heavener, Okla., to Sam and Ruth Viola McMahon Wright.

May 29

Jeffrey Lee McGarrah, 53, of Colcord, Okla., died Monday, May 20, 2019, in Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark. He was born on Feb.10, 1966, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Larry and Connie McGarrah.

June 5

Anna Irene Bailey, 90, of Garfield, died June 2, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born in Douthat, Okla., June 18, 1928, to Virgil Allen Farr and Clara Anna Janie Allen Farr.

Lance Lee Brown, 58, died May 27, 2019, of natural causes in his home in Pea Ridge. He was born Sept. 15, 1960, in Rogers, Ark., to Hoytte H. Brown and Dorothy Hamilton Brown.

Cheryl Elaine Pope, 64, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Wednesday night, May 29, 2019, in Fayetteville. Cheryl was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Corpus Christi, Texas, and led a life full of love and compassion.

Harley Dale Ramage, 25, of Rogers, died June 2, 2019, as a result of a motorcycle accident last week in Rogers. He was born July 23, 1993, in Baton Rouge, La., to Stephen Adams and Etta Ramage.

Deborah Lynn Yarberry, 66, died May 26, 2019, surrounded by her family at Barnes Jewish hospital in St Louis, Mo. She was born in Oceanside, Calif., on Jan. 14, 1953, to Wesley and Betty Rounds.

June 12

Johnny Lee Holliday, 68, of Seligman, Mo., died June 7, 2019, in his home. He was born April 15, 1951, in Gravette to Henry Austin and Patsy Roughton Holliday.

Willene Johnson, 83, of Rogers, died June 5, 2019, in Rogers. She was born Nov. 17, 1935, in Speedwell, Tenn., to Rubin Lee and Florida Ethel Marsee.

Billy James Scott, 61, of Bella Vista, died June 6, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. He was born Dec. 1, 1957, in Rogers to Darrell and Etta Stover Scott.

June 19

Naomi Ruth Fauth, 89, of Garfield, died June 13, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Feb. 19, 1930, in St Joseph, Mo., to Andrew Nugent Dugger and Effie Carpenter Dugger.

Larry Dean Gundel, 62, of, Seligman, Mo., died June 14, 2019, in his home. He was born March 29, 1957, in Bentonville to Edward Gundel and Alice Jean Carden Gundel.

Alice J. Murdock, of Rogers, Ark., died May 24, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1928, in Ironton, Ohio, to Calvin and Louise Lambert.

Loyd "Tooter" Gene Sweat, 72, of Centerton, Ark., died Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice House, Bentonville, Ark. He was born in Fifty Six, Ark., March 26, 1947, to Fannie and Vernon Sweat.

Master Sgt. Duel Walker Sr. of Seligman, Mo., died June 11, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 21, 1940, to Talbert and Liza Watson in Stilwell Okla.

June 26

Ronald Ray Jones, 68, of Neosho, Mo., died June 23.

David Lee Littrell, 64, of Huntsville, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in his home. He was born Dec. 10, 1954, in Berryville, Ark., to Melvin Littrell and Dorothy Kuhnert.

June Sybleleen (Harley) Moon, 85, died June 22, 2019. She was born April 6, 1934, to James Benjamin and Jewel (Pippin) Harley in Nottinghill, Mo.

Milbern Edward "Butch" Wilks, 60, of Rogers, died June 2, 2019, in Mercy Hospital of Northwest Arkansas. He was born June 21, 1958, at Rogers to Milbern Franklin Wilks and Virginia Mae Mahurin Wilks.

July 3

Marissa Carcedo McGinnis, 54, of Garfield, died Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born Nov. 26, 1964.

Ruby Reese, 92, of Cassville, Mo., died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Oak Pointe in Monett, Mo. She was born on Oct. 9, 1926, in Seligman, Mo., to John and Mary Ella (Wilson) Dunlap.

Thomas "Tom" Sweeney, 77, of Rogers, Ark., died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in Circle of Life, Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark. He was born Feb. 24, 1942, in Nevada, Mo., to John Lawrence Sweeney and Ada L. Loving Sweeney.

July 10

Harvey Franklin Moore Sr., 90, died in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Ark., on July 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 19, 1928, in Heavener, Okla., to Leslie Job and Ida (Harris) Moore.

Anne Louise Goad Roller, 80, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died July 2, 2019, at Holton, Kan. She was born April 1, 1939, in Bradford, Ark., to Louie and Bessie Goad.

July 17

Joyce Ann Brown, 64, of Fayetteville, died July 8, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 24, 1954, in Rogers, Ark., to J.T. Webb and Opal Faye Tate Webb.

Christopher Chad Case, 46, of Pea Ridge died July 9, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Feb. 3, 1973, in Murray, Utah, to Victor Gary Case and Hazel Vee Snyder Case.

Marlys Yvonne Harpole, 88, of Garfield, Ark., died on July 10, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village, Bentonville, Ark. She was born on June 16, 1931, in Noonan, N.D., to Norval Gochanour and Mabel (Peterson) Gochanour.

Frances "Jane" Kellogg, 76, of Springdale, died June 7, 2019. She was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Fort Smith to Frank Frick and Druscilla Jane (Bach) McCoy.

Billie Jo "B.J." Whitlow Leland, 47, of Bentonville died July 13, 2019. She was born Dec. 4, 1971, in Wichita, Kan., to Claude Clayton and Jill Arvella Winchester White.

Alan "Kres" Shaw, 67, of Garfield, Ark., died Saturday, July 13, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born July 12, 1952, in Little Rock, Ark., to Lloyd Kenneth Shaw and Patricia Ann King Shaw.

July 24

Herbert Ralston, 83, of Elkins, died Monday, July 15, 2019, in Fayetteville. He was born Oct. 10, 1935, in Fayetteville to Earl and Ruby Ralston.

July 31

Lurline Joy Davenport, 91, of Pea Ridge, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in her home. She was born Feb. 15, 1928, in Seguin, Texas, to Brackston Hoggett and Belle Tyler Hoggett.

Vaughn Michael Faulk, 70, of Rogers, died July 27, 2019, in his home.

William Eugene "Buddy" "Gene" Lovell, 90, of Bentonville died July 27, 2019, in Rogers. He was born May 20, 1929, in Perry, Okla., to William Paul and Lottie Lorene Melugin Lovell.

Shirley Ann Pittillo Markey, 80, of Garfield died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Rogers, Ark., to Eura T. Pittillo and Opal Mae Slinkard Pittillo.

Vernon Lee "Mac" McClain, 86, of Garfield, Ark., lovingly known as "Mac" to friends and family, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Rogers. He was born Sept. 14, 1932, to Orville McClain and Elizabeth Mesplay McClain of St. Louis, Mo.

Jerry Monroe Sheridan, 86, of Garfield, Ark., died Saturday, July 20, 2019, in his residence. He was born on Aug. 6, 1932, in Warrensburg, Mo., to Paul Monroe Sheridan and Martha (Roberts) Sheridan.

Claudy Wayne Terry, 78, of Pea Ridge, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born April 28, 1941, in Paris, Ark., to Lester Terry and Dicie Lumpkin Terry.

Aug. 7

Shemon Chanel Carney, 57, of Pea Ridge died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville.

Dema Nellie Haynes McDaniel, 94, of Avoca, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Dec. 13, 1924, in Avoca to Walter and Clara Haynes.

Aug. 14

William David Hollomon Sr., 70, of Pea Ridge, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born Aug. 20, 1948, in Malvern to Noel Jefferson Hollomon Sr. and Willie Mae Kersten Hollomon.

Billy Harvey McCool, 90, of Pineville, Mo., died Aug. 7, 2019, in his home after a brief illness. He was born March 1, 1929, to William Thomas and Maggie Estelle Ford McCool and raised in the Bear Hollow area near Jane, Mo.

Marvin Wayne McGinnis, 84, of Garfield, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. He was born Nov. 12, 1934, to Cecil McGinnis and Leora Byler McGinnis in Garfield, Ark.

John Carson Scott, 69, of Bentonville, Ark., died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Mercy Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born March 21, 1950, in Springfield, Mo., to David Carson Scott and Frances L. Stewart Scott.

Aug. 28

Alton F. Inman, 88, of Little Flock, died Aug. 10, 2019. He was born Feb. 3, 1931, in Highland Park, Mich.

Suellen Sullivan, 77, of Wickes, Ark., died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Ft. Smith, Ark. She was born on Nov. 11, 1941, in Rogers, Ark., to Richard and Hazel Rice Bright.

Sept. 4

Debby Thomas Marler, 66, of Pea Ridge died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in her residence. She was born on March 13, 1953, in Bentonville to Nora and Burl Thomas.

Christina Ann Todd, "Granny" to most, "Chrissy" to many, 58, of Powell, Mo., died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. She was born in Springdale, Ark., on March 22, 1961, to Carlos and Ellen Sturdy.

Sept. 11

Destiney Rochell Roark Denney, 26, of Centerton, died Aug. 28, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo. She was born April 11, 1993, in Gravette to Kevin Roark and Judy Wade Roark.

Rebecca Sue Hicks, 57, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Springdale. She was born July 1, 1962, in El Paso, Texas, to Harvey and Lavelle Hicks.

David Ronald See, 76, of Garfield, died Sept. 8, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Nov. 4, 1942, in Huntington, N.Y., to David James See and Lillian Marjorie Mirfield See.

Sept. 18

Randall "Randy" Neil James Jr., 50, of Garfield, died Sept. 10, 2019. He was born March 8, 1969, in Alton, Mo., to Randall Neil James Sr. and Yolanda Michelle Bias.

Sept. 25

John Merritt Baker, 81, of Rogers, died on Sept. 22, 2019. He was born on Nov. 10, 1937, in Larue to Clark and Neoma Baker.

Rose Mary Cameron, 87, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Jamestown Nursing and Rehab Center in Rogers, Ark. She was born July 29, 1932, to Charles Walter and Katie Marguerite Koogle Nickel.

Monty Ray Holt, 67, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in his home in Pea Ridge.

Oct. 2

Emma Mae Farrar, 84, of Little Flock, Ark., formerly of Fayetteville, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Fayetteville. She was born Nov. 19, 1934, in Hazel Valley, to Burl and Irene House Skelton.

Roger Dean Hignite, 60, of, Rogers, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in his home. He was born Jan. 22, 1959, in Plainville, Kan., to Paul Everette Hignite and Helen Marie Shafer Hignite.

Edward Winstanley Lehane, 96, of Rogers, Ark., died Sept. 25, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale. He was born June 10, 1923, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to James Lehane and Evangeline Josiah Lehane.

Iva May Grimes Patterson, 66, of Pea Ridge, died Sept. 29, 2019, in Bradford House in Bentonville. She was born Oct. 21, 1952, in Rogers, Ark., to Bob Ira Grimes and Okla Cleo Brown Grimes.

Jeffery Andrew Wever, 53 of Avoca, Ark., died Sept. 24, 2019, in Bentonville. He was born July 24, 1966, in Hayward, Calif., to Don and Ann Lane Wever.

Troy Ervin Wilcox, 66, of Rogers, died Sept. 23, 2019. He was born Nov. 28, 1952, in Fairview, Okla.

Oct. 9

Oct. 16

Loyd Wayne Bennett, 82, of Rogers, Ark., died Oct. 10, 2019. He was born June 3, 1937, in Johnson, Ark., the sixth of eight children of Loyd Andrew and Lillie Florence Bennett.

Kenneth Howard Cunningham, 73, of Seligman, Mo., died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in his home. He was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Jay, Okla., to William Ray Cunningham and Cora Belle Williams Cunningham.

Jeffry Allen Eller, 60, lof Burlington, Wisc., died on Oct. 7, 2019, in The Bay of Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Burlington, Wis. He was born July 27, 1959, in Tachikawa, Japan, to Gary L. Eller and Kay (Bates) Eller Tittel.

Oct. 23

Jackie Dale Allen, 60, of Garfield died Oct. 20, 2019, in his home. He was born July 19, 1959 in Lubbock, Texas.

Sharon Kay Armour, 48, of Pea Ridge died Oct. 18, 2019, in her home. She was born Oct. 8, 1971, in Rogers to John Clair Lytle and Janice Raye Brinsfield.

Oct. 30

Judith "Judy" Ann Collins, 76, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 25, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. She was born Jan. 9, 1943, in Kansas City, Mo., to Charles Scott Allen and Gladys Irene Merys Allen.

Bobby Owen Johnson, 88, died Oct. 20, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1931, in Pea Ridge, Ark.

Freddie Lee McWhirter, 87, of Little Flock, died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Gulfport, Fla., while visiting her son Micheal. She was born June 29, 1932, in McCrory, Ark., to James Watson Davis and Jessie Lea Wyatt.

Leonard Wayne Pollock, 66, of Rogers, Ark., died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Rogers. He was born March 12, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan., to Richard and Mary Hopper Pollock.

Lanny Harold Price, 76, of Pea Ridge, died Oct. 24, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Oct. 20, 1943, in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, to Harold Eugene Price and Miriam Evelyn Gray Price.

"Robbie" Merlin H. Robbins, 85, of Seligman, Mo., died Oct. 18, 2019, in his home. He was born March 16, 1934, in Sodus Township, Minn., to Eugene Robbins and Melissa Lindsley Robbins.

James Edward Smith, 83, of Rogers died on Oct. 21, 2019. He was born on May 10, 1936, in Gary, Ind., to Jesse E. Smith and Claire (Zobjeck) Smith.

Nov. 13

Barbara Jean Landreth, 63, of Garfield, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Aug. 23, 1956, in Rogers, to J.T. Webb and Opal Faye Tate Webb.

Marvin W. (Marv) Shepard, 85, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice, at Legacy Village in Bentonville, Ark., after a three- and a-half-year battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 13, 1934, to Harley and Margaret (Maybon) Shepard in Edison, Neb.

Nov. 20

Emmaline Yvonne Hayes, 29, of Rogers, died Nov. 12, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Oct. 10, 1990, in Rogers to Wade Hayes and Chryll Ann Taylor Hayes.

Nancy Ann Moore, 80, of Rogers, died Nov. 13, 2019. She was born July 25, 1939, in Pea Ridge, to Ivan and Ruth Miller Hall.

Edward L. Schriner, 79, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 11, 2019, in Mercy Medical Center of Rogers.

Betty Jo Stettler, 82, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Nov. 17, 1936, in Mountainburg, Ark., to OvalIs Lee Mather and Florence Thursa Johnston Mather.

Edward "Scott" Tosspon, 76, of Garfield, Ark., died Nov. 12, 2019. He was retired from the U.S. Army.

Nov. 27

Isabel "Izzy" Barman Moore, 85, originally from Lake Charles, La., died surrounded by her children singing her favorite hymns at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in a local care facility. She was born on Feb. 25, 1934, in Roanoke, La., to Martha and Jacob Barman.

Wylie Nolen, 79, of Garfield, died Nov. 18, 2019. He was born Aug. 28, 1940, in Van Buren.

Dec. 4

Clara Gibbs, 79, of Pea Ridge, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Circle of Life in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 27, 1939, in Cerro Gordo, Okla., to Johnny Joseph Bigham and Annie Laverne Smith Bigham.

Ann Jeanette Schauf, 84, of Pea Ridge, died Nov. 25, 2019, in The Waters Nursing Home in Rogers. She was born Aug. 10, 1935, in Flagler, Colo., to Burnell B. Herron and Maxine Janice Norman Herron.

Matthew Edward Swanepoel, 52, of Seligman, Mo., died Nov. 30, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 28, 1967, in Stillwater, Minn., to Charles Emil Swanepoel and Rebecka Schmidt.

Dec. 11

Minnie 'Wilda' Price, 91, of Lowell, died Dec. 3, 2019. She was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Oaks, N.D., to James Robert Taylor and Lula May Rash Taylor.

J.W. Reece, 81, of Pea Ridge, Ark., formerly of Osceola, Ark., died Dec. 4, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born Aug. 4, 1938, in Itawamba County, Miss., to Victor Cecil Reece and Annie Laura Farrow Reece.

Dec. 18

Bertha Francis Cornell, 95, of Rogers, died Dec. 9, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. She was born Feb. 13, 1924, in Fayetteville, Ark., to Newton and Mattie Ward.

Dec. 25

Eric Quinten Rhoades, 51, of Seligman, Mo., died Dec. 17, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Nov. 29, 1968, in Portalas, N.M., to Robert Louis Rhoades and Karen Sue Gunnels.

