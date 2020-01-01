Sign in
Community calendar January 1, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 1

12 p.m. -- Pea Ridge Tornado Siren test, if skies are clear

1 p.m. -- Hobbits, Lost Bridge Community Center on Whitney Mountain; for information, call Roberta Heaton at 359-2139.

4 - 6 p.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

Thursday, Jan. 2

6:30 p.m. -- Benton County Beekeepers, First Baptist Church, Slack Street, Pea Ridge

6:30 - 7:30 p.m. -- Jr. Girl Scout Troop No. 5780, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. -- Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Saturday, Jan. 4

7 p.m. -- Seligman Community Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Highway 37 north of Seligman; for information, 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Tuesday, Jan. 7

9-11 a.m. -- Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

10:30 a.m. -- 55 and Over Club, EMS community room; for information, call president Bob Hauter at 451-8274.

6 p.m. -- Beta Alpha meeting, Messiah Lutheran Church

Community on 01/01/2020

Print Headline: Community calendar

